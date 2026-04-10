Inflation just spiked. Here are 3 reasons why a gold investment makes sense right now.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Rising inflation doesn't automatically make gold investing the right move, but it does make it even more appealing. DBenitostock/Getty Images

Americans were already feeling squeezed by rising prices, and now they have fresh data to confirm it. After months of relative stability, consumer prices are climbing at their quickest annual pace in nearly two years, surprising both economists and households already stretched by elevated borrowing costs. According to the latest inflation data, the Consumer Price Index rose at a 3.3% annual rate in March, up sharply from a rate of 2.4% the month prior.

That jump was even more pronounced in terms of energy costs, which surged in the wake of the Middle East conflict that has choked off crude oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz. That resulted in gasoline prices alone jumping nearly 11% from the month prior. That, in turn, pushed inflation significantly higher overall, creating ripple effects across transportation, food and everyday goods.

For consumers, that means a renewed squeeze on purchasing power. For investors, though, it raises a different question: how to respond when inflation proves more stubborn than forecasts suggest. And for many, that conversation inevitably turns to gold, and for good reason. Below, we'll detail why.

Start adding gold and other precious metals to your portfolio now.

3 reasons why a gold investment makes sense right now

Rising inflation doesn't automatically make any single investment the right move, but it does change the environment — and historically, that's where gold has played a distinct role. Here are three reasons it could make sense to invest now:

Gold has historically held value during inflation spikes

When inflation accelerates, the value of cash declines in real terms. Essential expenses rise, but the paper currency used to pay for them loses purchasing power. That dynamic is precisely why gold has long been viewed as an inflation hedge.

Unlike paper currency, gold isn't tied to central bank policy or interest rate decisions. Its supply is finite, and its value is driven largely by global demand and investor sentiment. During periods when inflation rises quickly, especially when it rises unexpectedly, investors often turn to gold to help preserve value.

That doesn't mean gold prices move in perfect lockstep with inflation, but the broader pattern tends to hold. When inflation surprises to the upside, interest in gold typically follows. And, with inflation now back above 3% and energy costs driving uncertainty, that historical relationship is once again in focus.

Protect your investments by adding gold to the mix today.

Market volatility is increasing — and gold can act as a stabilizer

The recent inflation spike isn't happening in isolation. It's tied to geopolitical developments that are also affecting oil markets, global trade routes and broader investor confidence. That combination can introduce volatility across stocks, bonds and currencies.

Gold has traditionally served as a safe-haven asset in such environments. When markets become more unpredictable, whether due to inflation, geopolitical risk or both, investors often allocate a portion of their portfolios to assets perceived as more stable.

This doesn't mean gold won't experience price swings in these landscapes. It can and it will. But compared to equities or more growth-oriented assets, it often behaves differently during periods of stress.

That diversification benefit is a key reason it's frequently used as a portfolio hedge. And, in today's climate, where inflation is rising and external risks are driving market uncertainty, that stabilizing role becomes more relevant.

Real returns on traditional assets may be under pressure

Inflation doesn't just affect prices. It also impacts investment returns. When inflation rises, the "real" return on many traditional assets declines unless those returns outpace inflation. For example, savings accounts, bonds and even some dividend-paying stocks can struggle to keep up when inflation accelerates quickly. If inflation is running at 3.3%, any investment yielding less than that is effectively losing purchasing power in real terms.

Gold doesn't produce income like dividends or interest, but its appeal lies in its ability to potentially maintain or increase value when real returns elsewhere are under pressure. In periods where inflation rises faster than expected and interest rates don't immediately adjust to compensate, gold can become more attractive by comparison.

That dynamic is especially relevant now. While rate cuts late last year helped ease borrowing costs, inflation's recent jump complicates the outlook. If rates remain relatively stable while inflation rises, real yields could tighten — a scenario that has historically supported gold demand.

The bottom line

A sudden inflation spike can shift both financial planning and investment strategy. While no asset is a guaranteed hedge, gold's historical role during periods of rising prices, market uncertainty and declining real returns helps explain why it's gaining attention again. That doesn't mean it should dominate a portfolio or replace other investments. But as inflation proves more persistent, and potentially more volatile, than expected, gold may serve as a useful complement for investors looking to balance risk and preserve purchasing power.