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Knowing how much you're required to withdraw in retirement can help you avoid costly missteps and make the most of your savings. Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

Retirement planning has always required a careful balance between saving enough and spending wisely. But for the millions of Americans who are nearing or already in retirement, the focus eventually shifts from accumulating more funds to distributing them — and that transition can come with strict rules that catch people off guard. One of the most important, though, and one of the most often misunderstood, is how much you're required to withdraw from certain retirement accounts each year.

Those required withdrawals, known as required minimum distributions (RMDs), have taken on renewed importance. With stock market volatility common, inflation rising and retirees increasingly relying on tax-deferred accounts like traditional IRAs and 401(k)s, the timing and size of withdrawals can have a direct impact on your long-term financial security. Withdraw too much, and your savings may not last. Withdraw too little, and you could face harsh penalties.

And, for those with substantial retirement balances — let's say $500,000 — the stakes are even higher. Understanding how much you're required to withdraw in this situation can help you avoid costly missteps while making the most of your savings.

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What is the minimum you're required to withdraw from a $500,000 retirement account?

Required minimum distributions apply to most tax-deferred retirement accounts, including traditional IRAs and employer-sponsored plans like 401(k)s. Under current rules, retirees generally must begin taking RMDs at age 73. The amount required each year is calculated using a formula based on your account balance and a life expectancy factor provided by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). That formula is relatively straightforward:

Account balance ÷ life expectancy factor = RMD

For a retiree with a $500,000 balance, though, the exact withdrawal depends on their age. Using the IRS Uniform Lifetime Table — which applies to most account holders — here's what that might look like:

Age 73 : The life expectancy factor is 26.5. In turn, a $500,000 balance would require a minimum withdrawal of about $18,868 each year.

: The life expectancy factor is 26.5. In turn, a $500,000 balance would require a minimum withdrawal of about $18,868 each year. Age 75 : With a factor of 24.6, the required withdrawal increases to roughly $20,325 each year.

: With a factor of 24.6, the required withdrawal increases to roughly $20,325 each year. Age 80: At this point, the factor drops to 20.2, meaning the RMD rises to about $24,752 every year.

As these examples show, retirees' required retirement withdrawals increase over time because their life expectancy factor decreases. That means retirees are generally required to take out a larger percentage of their account balance each year, even if market conditions are unfavorable.

It's also important to understand the tax implications tied to these requirements. RMDs from traditional retirement accounts are generally treated as ordinary income. That means a larger withdrawal could push a retiree into a higher tax bracket, increase the taxation of Social Security benefits or even affect the cost of Medicare premiums.

Failing to take the required amount can also be costly. While recent legislation reduced the penalty, missing an RMD can still result in a penalty of up to 25% of the amount that should have been withdrawn, which is a significant consequence for a simple oversight.

For retirees with multiple accounts, coordination matters, too. While IRA withdrawals can often be aggregated across accounts, 401(k) withdrawals typically must be taken separately. That distinction can complicate withdrawal strategies and underscores the importance of planning ahead.

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Is gold a good investment for retirees?

As retirees navigate required withdrawals and broader income planning, many look for ways to preserve wealth and reduce risk. Gold is often part of that conversation, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty.

Gold has long been viewed as a hedge against inflation and market volatility. In recent years, its price movements have reflected those dynamics, with sharp gains during periods of economic stress followed by pullbacks as conditions stabilize. For retirees concerned about stock market swings or the long-term purchasing power of their savings, gold can be an appealing diversification tool.

However, gold investing also has its drawbacks. Unlike dividend-paying stocks or interest-bearing bonds, gold doesn't generate income. That can be a disadvantage for retirees who need a consistent cash flow to cover expenses, especially when RMDs already require withdrawals from other accounts.

There are also logistical considerations. Physical gold requires secure storage and insurance, which can add to the costs. Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a more convenient option but come with management fees and don't provide direct ownership of the metal.

For retirees considering gold within a tax-advantaged account, such as a gold IRA, there are additional rules to follow. These accounts must use approved custodians and storage facilities, and they can involve setup and maintenance fees that don't apply to traditional investment accounts.

That said, gold can still play an important role in a balanced retirement portfolio. Financial experts often suggest limiting exposure to a modest percentage of between 5% and 10% — enough to provide diversification benefits without sacrificing income potential or liquidity.

Find out how gold investing could benefit your retirement portfolio here.

The bottom line

Required minimum distributions are a critical component of retirement planning, particularly for those with sizable balances like $500,000. The amount you're required to withdraw, though, will depend on your age and account value, and it will generally increase over time — potentially affecting taxes, income planning and long-term savings. At the same time, your investment choices still matter in retirement.

While gold can offer diversification and protection against certain risks, it doesn't replace the need for income-generating assets or a well-structured withdrawal strategy. By understanding how RMDs work and how different investments fit into the plan, retirees can better position themselves to manage both required withdrawals and the broader financial challenges that come with this stage of life.