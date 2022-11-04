Political analysts say both Republicans and Democrats are optimistic ahead of midterm elections

Analysis on final midterms push and impact of Biden, Trump on campaign trail

Political analysts say both Republicans and Democrats are optimistic ahead of the midterm elections, as early voting breaks records in some battleground states.

The 34 million people who have already voted early is "good from the Democrats' perspective for the party," said CBS News political analyst Ashley Etienne.

"Democrats are feeling very encouraged by that," Etienne said. "Because you know the larger the turnout, the better it is for Democrats."

She said there is "a lot of optimism and enthusiasm on the ground" because of it, but added that "polls don't vote, people actually vote."

CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez said Republicans, too, are optimistic about the elections because of "a diversity of candidates" running within their party in states like Texas.

"You see these kind of new candidates who've emerged who were very supportive of outer suburb, working class families on very conservative values and they're resonating particularly in south Texas," Sanchez said.

She mentioned the importance of Latino voters in battleground states including Nevada, Arizona and Colorado, where she says "Latinos can make the difference."

"There's a lot of significance about the Latino working class that is realigning, like the white working class in this country, and supporting more of a populous conservative message that they saw under Donald Trump," she said.

As results start rolling in on Tuesday night, Sanchez said she'll be watching states like Texas, where there are three Latino candidates running for office. "The area for these three particular Latinos," she said, "is great."

Sanchez added that her eyes will also be on areas in states like Oregon and New York that are "deeper blue" as well.

"I think there's going to be a lot of incumbents on the Democratic side who have some challenges," she said.

In states like Georgia, where early voting has been underway for three weeks, the state has broken new records. More than two million people have cast their ballots out of nearly seven million active voters.

Etienne said with this election, "Democracy is at stake, I mean, as the president has said."

"When you look at early voting happening right now, if people feel like democracy is being threatened, they're going to run out to the polls and that's what's happening all over the country in states that really matter like Georgia, Ohio," she said.

CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion contributed reporting.