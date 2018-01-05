Report: Trump, Mitt Romney talk on phone

President Trump spoke to Mitt Romney by phone Thursday evening for a brief conversation, according to Politico.

Sources told Politico that their call lasted less than 10 minutes. It comes amid speculation that Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, will run for Senate in Utah in November's midterm election.

The president once considered Romney for secretary of state -- despite Romney's frequent critiques of him.

"He's playing the members of the American public for suckers," Romney said last March.

Their relationship has been a rocky one. In August, Romney urged the president to apologize for his response to the deadly Charlottesville protests in which he proclaimed "there's blame on both sides."

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, announced Tuesday that he's going to retire from Congress at the end of the year after having served in the upper chamber since 1977.

His retirement from the Senate raises the possibility that Romney, a former governor of Massachusetts, will run to fill his seat. Last month, Mr. Trump spoke to Romney, according to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

Romney released a statement on Facebook after Hatch's announcement.

"I join the people of Utah in thanking my friend, Senator Orrin Hatch for his more than forty years of service to our great state and nation," he wrote. "As Chairman of the Senate Finance and Judiciary Committees and as the longest-serving Republican Senator in U.S. history, Senator Hatch has represented the interests of Utah with distinction and honor. Ann and I wish Senator Orrin Hatch and his loving wife Elaine all the best in their future endeavors."

Romney, 70, served as governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007.