​Repairing the U.S.-Israel alliance

So, the Prime Minister of Israel doesn't like the President and has decided dealing with this administration in no walk in the park.

I get that -- there are some in Washington, including some Democrats, who feel the same way.

And the president thinks the prime minister dissed him when he spoke to the joint session of Congress without a presidential invitation.

I get that, too -- it was not just rude, but disrespectful to the office.

And yes, I can understand why the president would be upset when the prime minister blindsided him and said he no longer favored the creation of a Palestinian State, long favored by the United States AND Israel.

Yet when the prime minister backed away from that Thursday, the White House reacted with pointed, even snarky skepticism -- as if they wanted to keep the public fight going. I question that.

Sure, the White House is upset, but let's remember what's important here -- and it is not who gets the last word on Twitter.

There have been hard-to-take insults on both sides. But the relationship between Israel and America is unique, and Israel is the only true democracy in that part of the world.

We need Israel, and Israel needs us.

It's time to stop the back-and-forth and repair the alliance, quietly.

Nothing makes America AND Israel's enemies happier than believing the relationship between Israel and America is unraveling, and right now they have to wonder.