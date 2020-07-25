Regis Philbin, beloved longtime TV host, has died at 88, family says

Regis Philbin, the beloved longtime TV host of programs such as "Live with Regis and Kelly!" and "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" has died, his family said in a statement. He was 88.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family said in a statement. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.