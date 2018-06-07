Reese Witherspoon announces "Legally Blonde 3"

Wonder where Elle Woods has been all these years? Harvard Law's blondest graduate is coming back to the big screen. After years of speculation, Reese Witherspoon announced on Thursday that "Legally Blonde" is coming back with a third installment.

Witherspoon tweeted, "It's true," with a video of herself in character as Elle. In the clip, Elle is wearing a pink bikini on a pool float, just like she was in the video essay she sent in with her Harvard Law School application.

Witherspoon has said in the past that she wanted to return to the hit comedy franchise. She said in 2015, "I think we're ready to see Elle and see what she's up to lately."

"Legally Blonde" centers on a California sorority sister who tries to win back her ex-boyfriend by following him to Harvard Law School. While in school, she exonerates her sorority sister who is accused of murder, and earns the respect of her classmates. In "Legally Blonde 2," Elle heads to Washington, D.C., in an effort to get animal testing outlawed.

Witherspoon has had her hands full lately, gearing up for Season 2 of "Big Little Lies" and her new Apple TV show with Jennifer Aniston; the actresses will star in and produce a behind-the-scenes drama series about a TV morning show.

The actress recently talked to "CBS This Morning" about her transition into production and said, "There was one moment where I read this script that came in and my agent sent it to me, and it was just awful and I called my agent, I said, 'I'm not gonna do this. Who would wanna do this?' He said, 'Every actress in Hollywood wants this part' and it was just a lightbulb moment for me that I thought I have to do better. And I have to create more and do better for other women, and create opportunities for other women."

She continued, "I don't see women at the center of their own movies as much as I would like to."

It's not clear when "Legally Blonde 3" will hit theaters.