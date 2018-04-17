Nicole Kidman talks about working with Meryl Streep on "Big Little Lies"

Like everyone else, Nicole Kidman is excited for the second season of "Big Little Lies," and apparently, even A-listers can be star-struck. At the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards show, Kidman, who accompanied her husband Keith Urban to the show, talked to CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers about working with Meryl Streep.

Kidman, who stars on the show as Celeste Wright, plays Streep's daughter-in-law. Streep plays Mary Louise Wright, mother of Celeste's late husband, Perry. The show also stars Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern.

"We've already been shooting," explained Kidman.

"Amazing," Kidman said of Streep. "She's a master. It's like watching the most exquisite acting. Every single day we're all like [gasp]. And we all had so much fun. She's joined the gang."

The actress also praised Streep for being down-to-earth with the rest of the cast.

"She's such a pro," said Kidman. "She shows up. She's completely on time. She's so prepared. It's a joy and it's a joy to work with someone can have so many diva antics and she so doesn't. She's just there to do the work."

On the same night, Kidman also told ET of Streep, "She's got a fantastic character. It's also grounded and it's based in something very, very real, and we hope we bring you the [best] second season and it delivers. We're working hard."

In January, HBO said season two will focus on the the "malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage ... and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting." No premiere date has been set.