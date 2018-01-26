Oprah and Reese Witherspoon get extra body parts in Vanity Fair photo shoot

Vanity Fair has come under fire for setting truly unrealistic body standards with its images of Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon. But this time, readers are not as concerned about photoshopped crease-free elbows or airbrushed cellulite. Instead, people are pointing out that the celebrities appear to have extra body parts.

Witherspoon and Winfrey feature prominently on the cover of Vanity Fair's annual Hollywood issue, which is published every awards season. The "Wrinkle in Time" stars have their arms around each other, but Witherspoon looks like she has a third leg, though Vanity Fair says it's simply the lining of her dress.

Imagine the millions of dollars that have been spent digitally removing Reese Witherspoon's third leg from films and TV shows over the years. pic.twitter.com/mawsX6WLZ9 — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) January 26, 2018

But a more glaring Photoshop error apparently took place in a behind-the-scenes image with Witherspoon and Winfrey, in which Winfrey seems to have three hands.

Vanity Fair removed the photo and said they were correcting the error, joking, "How can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?"

¯\_(ツ)_/¯_/¯ (We are correcting this error​ online​.) https://t.co/QNd74YtSTz — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 25, 2018

Winfrey and Witherspoon poked fun at the photos, joking that they accepted each other in spite of the extra body parts.

Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. 😃( and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it;) https://t.co/6GyrfWxNSY — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 25, 2018

One Twitter user had fun with Vanity Fair's cover image, photoshopping in even more zany effects.

Recently, Winfrey spoke with Witherspoon and other Hollywood power players about the Time's Up movement.