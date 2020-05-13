A record number of women have filed to run for House seats in 2020

A record 490 women have filed to run for U.S. House seats in 2020, surpassing the previous record of 476 set in 2018, according to new data from the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP) at Rutgers University. That figure includes a record 195 Republican women who have filed to run, shattering the previous record of 133 in 2010.

The data from CAWP finds that 295 women have filed to run as Democrats. There are 96 women running as incumbents in 33 states, 101 women running for open seats in 23 states and 297 women running as challengers in 44 states. In 10 districts, both candidates in the general election are women.

The number of women filing to run for the House may even be higher than 490 as the primary cycle continues, as 14 states have not yet reached their filing deadline.

"In 2018, amidst the excitement of a record-breaking year for women candidates, we often asked whether we were in the middle of a one-time spike in candidacies driven by unique circumstances or if we were seeing the emergence of a new normal. This is a sign that the momentum isn't letting up," said CAWP Director Debbie Walsh in a statement.

"We are particularly encouraged to see Republican women stepping up and seeking office — we'll never get to parity without women on both sides of the aisle running and winning," Walsh continued.

A record 102 women were elected to the House in 2018, and 101 still serving, meaning that women represent nearly 25% of the House. There are currently 26 women serving in the Senate, also a record high.

There are 48 women running for Senate in 2020, a small decrease from the 2018 record of 53, according to CAWP. There are currently 30 women running as Democrats, and 18 running as Republicans.