Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals recalled after complaints of wood-like material

By
Kate Gibson
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch in New York, where she covers business and consumer finance.
Kate Gibson
Edited By
Anne Marie Lee
Editor, MoneyWatch
Anne Marie D. Lee is an editor for CBS MoneyWatch. She writes about topics including personal finance, the workplace, travel and social media.
Anne Marie Lee

/ CBS News

Nestlé USA is recalling Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals sold by major U.S. retailers after consumer complaints of wood-like material, including "one potential choking incident," the food giant said in a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall comes after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about the issue, the company said, adding that it is investigating the source of the suspect material and has taken action to address it. 

Frozen meals impacted by the recall include Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry and Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna produced between September 2024 and March 2025, according to the notice published Tuesday by the FDA. 

The recalled products were sold at Walmart stores in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Kroger sold two of the recalled products — Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli and Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli — at its stores in multiple states.

Here's a rundown of recalled products along with batch numbers: 

image-1-134.jpg
Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

Batch number      Best-Before Date

4261595912         October 2025

4283595912         November 2025

4356595912         January 2026       

5018595912         February 2026

5038595912         March 2026

image-3-26.png
Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Batch number      Best-Before Date

4311595912         December 2025

5002595912         February 2026

5037595912         March 2026

5064595912         April 2026

image-5-12.png
Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

Batch number      Best-Before Date

4214595511         September 2025

image-7-16.jpg
Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96 ounces) 

Batch number      Best-Before Date

4262595915       October 2025

4351595915       January 2026

5051595915       March 2026

5052595915      March 2026

Those who purchased the recalled frozen meals should not consume them but return them to the place of purchase for a replacement product or refund. Those with further questions can call Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.

