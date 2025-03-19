Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals recalled after complaints of wood-like material

Nestlé USA is recalling Lean Cuisine and Stouffer's frozen meals sold by major U.S. retailers after consumer complaints of wood-like material, including "one potential choking incident," the food giant said in a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall comes after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about the issue, the company said, adding that it is investigating the source of the suspect material and has taken action to address it.

Frozen meals impacted by the recall include Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli, Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry and Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna produced between September 2024 and March 2025, according to the notice published Tuesday by the FDA.

The recalled products were sold at Walmart stores in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Kroger sold two of the recalled products — Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli and Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli — at its stores in multiple states.

Here's a rundown of recalled products along with batch numbers:

Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Lean Cuisine Butternut Squash Ravioli

Batch number Best-Before Date

4261595912 October 2025

4283595912 November 2025

4356595912 January 2026

5018595912 February 2026

5038595912 March 2026

Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Lean Cuisine Spinach Artichoke Ravioli

Batch number Best-Before Date

4311595912 December 2025

5002595912 February 2026

5037595912 March 2026

5064595912 April 2026

Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Lean Cuisine Lemon Garlic Shrimp Stir Fry

Batch number Best-Before Date

4214595511 September 2025

Recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Stouffer's Party Size Chicken Lasagna (96 ounces)

Batch number Best-Before Date

4262595915 October 2025

4351595915 January 2026

5051595915 March 2026

5052595915 March 2026

Those who purchased the recalled frozen meals should not consume them but return them to the place of purchase for a replacement product or refund. Those with further questions can call Nestlé USA at 800-681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.