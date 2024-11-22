Watch CBS News
Whole Foods organic carrots and celery recalled amid deadly E. coli outbreak

By Kate Gibson

Edited By Alain Sherter

Organic carrots and celery sold at Whole Foods Market in five states are being recalled amid a deadly E. coli outbreak that has stricken 39 people in 18 states.

The recall, posted Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration, involves 15-ounce containers of Whole Foods Market-branded organic carrot sticks and organic carrots & celery sticks sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho and Nevada, according to the announcement by  Sacramento, California-based F&S Fresh Foods.

F&S initiated the recall after being notified by a local supplier, Grimmway Farms, of potential contamination with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. The notice comes only days after a nationwide recall of multiple brands of whole and baby organic carrots. 

fs-fresh-foods-voluntarily-recalls-wfm-organic-carrotscelery-draft-111924-freb-review-1.png
Label of recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Federal officials are investigating the E. coli outbreak, which has killed one person and led to at least 15 people being hospitalized.

The F&S recall involves carrots and celery sold in plastic clamshells with the letters "GH" followed by three digits ranging from 236 to 284, and best-if-sold-by dates ranging from Sept. 1, 2024, to Oct. 19, 2024. While no longer sold in stores, the produce may still reside in people's refrigerators or freezers.

The E. coli bacteria can cause serious, sometimes fatal infections in the young, elderly and those with weakened immune systems. 

