Organic carrots recalled after E. coli outbreak leads to 1 death Multiple brands of bagged organic carrots have been linked to at least 40 E. coli cases and one death. The organic carrots grown by Grimmway Farms are no longer on grocery store shelves but they could still be in your fridge. The California-based producer supplies carrots to major brands like Trader Joe's, Wegman's, Good and Gather, which is available at Target, Nature's Promise and others.