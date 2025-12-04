We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The window between now and early 2026 could determine whether your debt is manageable or balloons out of control. may1985/Getty Images

As 2025 winds down, many households are feeling the effects of another expensive year. Credit card APRs remain firmly above 22% on average, and the holiday spending season is already pushing balances higher for millions of Americans. And, despite inflation cooling from its earlier peaks, everyday essentials still cost more than they did just a few years ago, and a lot of Americans have turned to their credit cards to cover those higher costs.

At the same time, the climate of economic uncertainty continues. The Fed has delivered multiple rate cuts in 2025 and is expected to cut rates once more before year-end, but policymakers have emphasized that additional moves will be slow and data-dependent. In other words, borrowers shouldn't count on rapid relief from high interest rates anytime soon. And with consumer debt already at record levels, many households are entering the new year in a more vulnerable position than they may realize.

All of this is creating a critical moment for anyone struggling with credit card balances. The window between now and early 2026 could determine whether your debt becomes manageable or balloons into an even bigger financial challenge. But why exactly should you start that process now? That's what we'll explain below.

Find out more about your debt relief options here.

3 big reasons to start the credit card debt relief process before 2026

Before the calendar turns to a new year, it's worth taking a closer look at why beginning debt relief now rather than waiting a few months can make a substantial difference to your financial outlook.

Interest costs could grow faster than expected if you wait

Despite the Fed gradually easing policy, credit card rates remain historically high. That's because most issuers haven't passed along the full benefit of recent rate cuts, and there's no guarantee they will do so quickly. Historically, card issuers tend to be slow to drop rates for borrowers, and those trends are likely to continue for now. That means every month you wait, you could be adding significant interest charges to your balance, which can easily equate to hundreds of dollars per year for borrowers with moderate to high debt loads.

Starting the debt relief process now can help stop the compounding effect that makes credit card balances feel impossible to pay down. Whether you pursue debt settlement, a debt management plan or another structured relief option, early action gives you the chance to negotiate or reduce interest before additional charges pile on. And because many debt relief programs take time to set up, often several weeks or longer, starting before 2026 means you're not losing unnecessary months to processing delays or negotiations. This timing advantage can translate into real money saved.

Take steps to start the debt relief process now.

Household budgets may tighten in early 2026 as new expenses roll in

Many Americans experience financial strain in the first quarter of the year. Holiday spending hits credit card statements in January. Annual cost increases, from insurance premiums to subscription renewals, also tend to show up early in the year. And for retirees and workers alike, taxes, Medicare adjustments and other scheduled changes can further stretch budgets.

If you're already struggling with your credit card debt, those early-year financial pressures can make it harder to maintain your minimum payments, let alone reduce your balance. Starting debt relief before 2026 means you enter the new year with a plan in place, rather than reacting to new bills as they arrive. This proactive approach can also give you more negotiating leverage. Creditors and debt relief providers may be more flexible when you still have room in your budget, compared with waiting until cash flow becomes strained. So, acting sooner can keep you ahead of the pressure rather than fighting from behind.

You may have more debt relief options now than you will later

Debt relief options can shift with economic conditions. Lenders may become stricter with things like internal hardship programs if delinquencies rise, a trend that has already started to tick upward in recent months. If missed payments continue to increase, creditors could pull back on settlement offers or raise the thresholds required to qualify for that or other help.

By starting the process before 2026, you're approaching creditors at a time when many are still willing to negotiate. That could mean better terms, lower settlement amounts or more flexible repayment structures. On the flip side, waiting too long could result in fewer options, more aggressive collection activity or higher costs.

Another advantage is that debt relief companies often experience heavier demand early in the year, when borrowers typically reassess finances and seek help. Starting now can help secure attention more quickly and avoid delays that might push negotiations deeper into 2026, when market conditions could be less favorable.

The bottom line

The final weeks leading into 2026 offer a unique opportunity to regain control of your credit card debt. Interest rates remain high, household budgets are under pressure and creditors may not be as flexible in the year ahead. By starting the debt relief process now, you can reduce your interest burden sooner, stabilize your finances before new expenses hit and preserve access to a wider range of relief options. So, if you're carrying balances that feel overwhelming, taking action today, even if it's just an initial consultation, can make a measurable difference in your financial future.