In September the Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark rate for the first time in four years, and while any rate cut was a welcome move, the central bank dropped the Fed rate by a surprising 50 basis points rather than the widely expected 25 points. That decision quickly had far-reaching consequences, resulting in rates dropping on everything from mortgages to home equity loans.

But while borrowing money with a loan is now slightly cheaper thanks to the Fed's rate decision, one area where borrowers could use some extra help currently is credit card debt. After all, credit card debt issues are compounding nationwide, with the average cardholder currently carrying approximately $8,000 in credit card debt and the average credit card interest rate now hovering near 23% — a record high.

Luckily, the Fed is widely expected to continue to cut rates at its next two meetings in November and December. So, many cardholders are hoping that it could help push down credit card rates to a manageable point. Will the next Fed rate cut actually lead to lower credit card rates, though?

Will credit card rates fall with the next Fed rate cut?

While cardholders may be holding out hope that the next Fed rate cut will ease the high-rate credit card environment, the reality is that the chances of that happening are slim. That's due, in large part, to the fact that the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions can influence many aspects of borrowing and lending, but when it comes to credit cards, the relationship isn't direct.

Unlike other types of borrowing, credit card interest rates aren't as heavily influenced by the Fed rate decisions. Credit card rates are tied to the prime rate, which is impacted by the federal funds rate, but the big difference between loan rates and card rates is that credit card issuers have a lot of control over when and by how much they adjust their rates.

Historically, credit card companies have been quick to raise interest rates when the Fed increases the federal funds rate, but they have been slower to lower rates when the Fed makes cuts. This is partly due to credit card issuers wanting to maintain their profit margins, especially in a high-risk lending environment.

Credit card rates have also been on an upward climb over the last several years, and rarely is there a significant dip to the average credit card rate. Card rates have primarily increased instead, and it's unlikely that another Fed rate could would have a major impact on that trend.

The upcoming Fed rate cut isn't expected to be drastic, either, with analysts expecting a 25-basis-point cut to occur next. So, even if there is a credit card rate reduction as a result, the effect would almost certainly be modest — and would probably not make a meaningful difference. As a result, waiting for a Fed rate cut may not be the most effective strategy if you're hoping to significantly reduce your debt load.

How to lower your credit card interest rate now

Rather than waiting for credit card rates to fall in response to the next Fed rate cut, there are a few strategies you may be able to use to help lower your credit card interest rates now:

Negotiate with your card issuer

One of the most straightforward approaches is to contact your credit card issuer directly and request a lower interest rate. If you have a strong payment history and a good credit score, many issuers may be willing to offer a lower rate as a way to retain you as a customer. It's always worth asking, as even a small reduction in your interest rate could save you a significant amount of money over time.

Transfer your balances

A balance transfer can be an effective way to reduce or eliminate your interest charges for a set period, as these cards offer low or 0% promotional APRs, allowing you to move your balance from a high-interest card to one with low or no interest for a promotional period (often 12 to 21 months). This gives you a window to pay down your debt more aggressively without accruing additional interest.

Take out a debt consolidation loan

By taking out a debt consolidation loan at a lower interest rate than your credit cards, you can pay off all of your high-interest balances at once and consolidate your debt into a single monthly payment. This strategy can simplify your finances and reduce the total amount of interest you pay over time, as debt consolidation loan rates are typically lower than credit card rates.

The bottom line

While the Federal Reserve's next rate cut could bring some relief to certain types of borrowers, the impact on credit card interest rates is likely to be minimal. Rather than waiting for the Fed to lower rates, you may want to take proactive steps to reduce your interest burden through a balance transfer, debt consolidation or negotiating directly with your credit card issuers. By taking control of your debt now, you can work toward financial freedom without relying solely on external factors like the Fed's rate cuts to make your debt more affordable.