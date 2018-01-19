Suspect charged with federal crime in Rand Paul assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- The man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Republican lawmaker's yard in Kentucky has been charged with assaulting a member of Congress as part of a federal plea agreement. Rene Boucher, a retired anesthesiologist, was Paul's longtime neighbor in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Josh J. Minkler, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, said Friday that no date has been set for Boucher's guilty plea. Boucher's attorney, Matt Baker, said he may face jail time, but said that will be up to the judge.

Boucher already faced a misdemeanor assault charge in state court in Kentucky. He has pleaded not guilty to that charge, but Baker said he is "very regretful."

The attack on Nov. 3 left Paul with multiple fractured ribs and subsequently contracted and required medical attention for pneumonia, CBS affiliate WKYT reports. Boucher admitted to the attack when questioned by police.

Police say the assault began after Paul piled up brush in the corner of the neighboring yards. Boucher allegedly was annoyed by the incident and police say he then tackled Paul in the yard.

