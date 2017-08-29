Racist, anti-Semitic signs found taped to Virginia church's front door

DUMFRIES, Va. — Discriminatory and anti-Semitic signs have been discovered at a Virginia church.

Local news outlets report a depiction of a hooded Ku Klux Klan member wearing a suit with a Confederate flag was found Sunday taped to the front door of Greater Praise Temple Ministries. The sign had a slur against African-Americans written on it and below was note with swastika drawings and the words "The Fourth Reich."

Music minister Eric Thompson says it's the first time the church has dealt with this kind of incident.

Dumfries police Chief Nicholas Esposito says the department is working with Prince William County police to determine who is responsible for the postings. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect although police have canvassed the area and investigators are examining security camera footage captured nearby.