Quiz: Dirty tricks in South Carolina politics

The attacks and counter-attacks in the 2016 presidential race are reaching a fever-pitch as voting approaches in the South Carolina primary, with Republicans scheduled to cast ballots this weekend and Democrats the weekend after.

The state has earned a reputation for brass-knuckles politicking. Accusations of racism, anti-semitism, adultery, election fraud -- everything is on the table as ambitious campaigns and operatives unload their arsenal to secure victory in the Palmetto State.

Here's a quick trip down memory lane, with a look at some of the more infamous dirty tricks in South Carolina politics in recent decades. Can you recall all of them? Take the quiz and find out!

And make sure you tune into "Face the Nation" this Sunday for the latest on the 2016 election, including a recap of the GOP primary results in South Carolina.