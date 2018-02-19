New York woman falls to her death out of fifth-floor apartment window

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating the death of a woman who fell from a fifth-floor window of a Harlem housing development. CBS New York reports Quanneisha Baskerville stopped at her estranged boyfriend's apartment Saturday to drop off her children, ages 4, 9 and 10.

Baskerville was possibly violating a restraining order by being there. She was facing assault charges after she was accused of kicking in the door of the boyfriend's apartment and later punching him.

Officers were called to the scene on Saturday. Upon their arrival, they found Baskerville hanging from the fifth-story window. It remains unclear if she slipped or deliberately threw herself from the window.

Paramedics transported the 30-year-old to Mt. Sinai St. Luke's Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.