Princess Kate speaks of "roller coaster" cancer recovery

Catherine, Princess of Wales, said Wednesday during a visit to a cancer support center that recovering from the disease was akin to riding "a rollercoaster" as she spoke of going through "hard times" during her recovery journey.

Kate, as she is widely called, is married to heir-to-the-throne Prince William and revealed she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in March last year. She did not say what kind of cancer it was or share additional details about her diagnosis at the time.

After undergoing a course of "preventative chemotherapy", in January she said she was in remission. She made the announcement less than six months after she announced her cancer diagnosis, and said she would remain focused on making a full recovery and only return to a "light program" of public events and engagements. Princess Kate has been gradually returning to public royal duties, and about 10 months after announcing her diagnosis announced her cancer is in remission.

While visiting a cancer support centre at Colchester Hospital in eastern England, the 43-year-old princess told patients, volunteers and staff there that life following cancer treatment was not plain sailing.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the RHS's Wellbeing Garden at Colchester Hospital on July 2, 2025 in Colchester, England. Getty Images

"It's a rollercoaster, it's not one smooth plain, which you expect it to be," she said.

"But the reality is it's not, you go through hard times and to have a place like this, to have the support network -- whether it's through creativity and singing or gardening, whatever it might be -- is so valuable and it's great that this community has it."

Kate added that patients recovering from cancer "put on a sort of brave face" and tend to show "stoicism" but noted that "the phase afterwards is really, you know, difficult".

"You're not necessarily under the clinical team any longer, but you're not able to function normally at home as you perhaps once used to."

Kate, who has three young children with William, last month pulled out of attending the Royal Ascot race meeting as she continues her recovery and gradual resumption of duties. She attended the annual Trooping the Colour parade that marks the official birthday of the British monarch. She also appeared at the royals' Windsor Castle to attend the Order of the Garter service at St. George's Chapel.

Her father-in-law King Charles III, 76, announced in early 2024 that he too had been diagnosed with an unspecified cancer. Charles has spoken publicly about his battle with the disease saying in March his journey had given him "an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work" of cancer charities.

He has since returned to public duties but is still undergoing treatment.