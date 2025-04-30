King Charles opens up about cancer: "An experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity"

King Charles III described Wednesday how a cancer diagnosis can be a "daunting and at times frightening" experience for sufferers and their loved ones as he hosted an event at Buckingham Palace to laud the "extraordinary work" of cancer charities.

In a message written in a booklet for guests at the reception, which celebrated organizations helping people with the disease, Charles poignantly reflected on his experience of cancer.

As one of the 1,000 or so people in the U.K. who receive a cancer diagnosis every day, Charles said his journey had given him "an even deeper appreciation of the extraordinary work" of charities.

"Each diagnosis, each new case, will be a daunting and at times frightening experience for those individuals and their loved ones," he said. "But as one among those statistics myself, I can vouch for the fact that it can also be an experience that brings into sharp focus the very best of humanity."

Britain's King Charles III speaks to guests during a reception in Buckingham Palace, London, in celebration of community-based initiatives raising awareness about cancer and supporting those living with cancer, April 30, 2025. Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

The 76-year-old monarch, who is still undergoing treatment more than a year on from his diagnosis for an undisclosed cancer, also said that his experience had reinforced how "the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion."

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, invited representatives from cancer charities they support, among others, to the royal residence for the reception.

Though Charles has been increasingly visible in recent months, he was briefly hospitalized last month as a result of "temporary" side effects from a scheduled cancer treatment.

Though no update on the king's health has been provided, his return to public duties has been read that his treatment is heading in the right direction.

"We are so grateful to His Majesty for his continued support, both as our patron and for being so open about his own cancer experience, which has inspired so many others to reach out for support from organizations like Macmillan," said Gemma Peters, chief executive at Macmillan Cancer Support.

Cancer has hit several members of the royal family in recent years, with the king's daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, announcing earlier this year that she was in remission after about 10 months of treatment. The princess announced last year that cancer was found after an abdominal surgery and that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

"My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything," she said in January, referring to her husband, the Prince of Wales. "We couldn't have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional."