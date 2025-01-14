Watch CBS News
World

Kate, Princess of Wales, announces she's in remission from cancer

By Alex Sundby, Haley Ott

/ CBS News

Princess Kate joins royals for appearance
Princess Kate makes first major public appearance since cancer treatment 02:11

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, said Tuesday her cancer is in remission, about 10 months after announcing her diagnosis. Princess Kate made the announcement on social media after visiting the London hospital where she received treatment.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," she said in her post after visiting the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

The princess had announced last March that cancer was discovered following an abdominal surgery and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

In September, she said she had finished chemotherapy.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.