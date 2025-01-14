Kate, Princess of Wales, announces she's in remission from cancer

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, said Tuesday her cancer is in remission, about 10 months after announcing her diagnosis. Princess Kate made the announcement on social media after visiting the London hospital where she received treatment.

"It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery," she said in her post after visiting the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

The princess had announced last March that cancer was discovered following an abdominal surgery and she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

In September, she said she had finished chemotherapy.

