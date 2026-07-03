Prince William appears on "New Heights" podcast ahead of Swift-Kelce wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding day is here, and it's kicking off with an appearance by Prince William on the "New Heights" podcast.

The prerecorded episode is set to drop at noon Friday, just hours before the anticipated Swift and Kelce wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The couple in 2024 posted a photo to Instagram, posing alongside William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows. Jason Kelce, who co-hosts "New Heights" with his brother, also met the royal family in 2024.

"Our guest today is the 6-foot-3 prince from London, England," Jason Kelce said in an announcement of Friday's podcast. "That's right, the president of the English Football Association, the vice royal patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, the duke of Cambridge, the duke of Cornwall, the lord of the isles, prince and great steward of Scotland, earl of Chester, and the prince of Wales, 92%ers, please welcome his royal highness, Prince William."

While it's likely the Kelce brothers will talk about the World Cup with William, the Swift-Kelce wedding has been referred to by fans as "America's Royal Wedding."

Swift herself appeared on "New Heights" last year.

"This podcast did a lot for me," Swift said. "It gave me a boyfriend!"

The singer also performed alongside the prince and Bon Jovi during the 2013 Winter Whites Gala in London.

In May, William said "no comment" when asked on U.K. radio show Heart Breakfast if he'd be attending the wedding.

"I'm hoping, and I'm sure there might be an invitation around, but we'll see," he said.

"People" reported late last month that William would not be in attendance.

Speculation surrounds who will attend Friday's star-studded wedding, but guests are expected to begin arriving around 3:30 p.m. via a special VIP area covered by a tent, law enforcement sources said. The ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. and the party is expected to go till 2 a.m. Saturday.