Prince William and Kate speak out on coronavirus, as Britain extends lockdown

While some countries in Europe are lifting coronavirus restrictions on movement, British leaders are still worried the outbreak has not peaked. Officials have extended Britain's lockdown for another three weeks.

"The worst thing that we could do right now is to ease up too soon," said Britain's Secretary of State Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he recovers from coronavirus.

Raab said keeping the country closed is necessary to protect a health system still convulsing under the strain of so many coronavirus cases.

The U.K.'s death toll is expected to surpass 14,000 on Friday, a figure weighing heavily on the minds of everyone, especially health care workers, CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports.

"I think if you try and think about the whole situation, it's too much," a nurse said.

Prince William and wife Kate said the coronavirus crisis hit home after Prince Charles' diagnosis.

"I have to admit, at first, I was quite concerned. He fits the profile of somebody at the age he's at, which is fairly risky, and so I was a little bit worried," William told BBC about his father.

The royal couple said people need to make mental health a priority, given so many are concerned about so much.

"I think very carefully about my grandparents who are at the age they're at, and we're doing everything we can to make sure that they're isolated away and protected from this, but it does worry me," William said.

The coronavirus is now blamed for killing more than 145,000 people worldwide.

There are some early glimmers of hope, including in Spain, which is allowing some factory and construction workers to go back to work. In Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries, some regions are allowing stores to reopen.

But in Wuhan, China, where the virus began, the Chinese government admitted the death toll is more than 50% what they originally reported.