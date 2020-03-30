Prince Charles out of self-isolation about 7 days after coronavirus diagnosis

Britain's Prince Charles is out of self-isolation, about seven days after he was first diagnosed with the coronavirus, BBC News reports. The heir to the throne tested positive last week, making him one of the most high-profile global figures to contract the virus.

Prince Charles was self-isolating in Scotland, at the royal Balmoral estate, according to BBC News. He was displaying mild symptoms. His wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, did not test positive. She is still self-isolating as a precaution until the end of the week.

"Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesman told BBC News. The 71-year-old is the father of Prince William and Prince Harry and is the first in line to succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Charles has completed his self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus. Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

According to U.K. government guidelines, people who live alone and have symptoms of coronavirus should stay isolated at home for 7 days from when their symptoms started. People who live with others and are the first in their household to have coronavirus symptoms must stay at home for 7 days, and all other household members must stay home for 14 days.

In the U.S., the isolation guideline is to stay home for 14 days if you are sick. The whole country is advised to continue practicing social distancing guidelines until at least April 30, President Trump announced on Sunday.

It is unclear where Prince Charles first caught the coronavirus, due "to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," the prince's Clarence House office said in a statement last week.

Prince Charles, father of Princes William and Harry, had many public engagements in the days leading up to his coronavirus diagnosis. He was with most of the royal family on March 9 at Commonwealth Day Service 2020. Phil Harris / Getty Images

Although he had met with several people in the days before his diagnosis, he had not seen his mother, the queen, since March 12, the statement said. Queen Elizabeth left Buckingham Palace in central London and moved to Windsor Castle, her residence west of the capital, last week as the coronavirus spread in the U.K.

"Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health," a spokeswoman for Buckingham Palace said.

Prince Charles was with most of the royal family on March 9 at a Commonwealth Day Service. It is unclear if he had contracted coronavirus at that point.

That was also one of the last public appearances for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as senior royals. The couple has since left the U.K. and reportedly decided to move to Los Angeles.