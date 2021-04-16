The funeral for Prince Philip, who died on April 9 at age 99, will be held on Saturday, April 17, at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said last week the funeral "very much reflects the Duke's wishes."

"Whilst this is a time of sadness and mourning, the coming days will be an opportunity to celebrate a remarkable life," the Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

How to watch Prince Philip's funeral

What: Funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Date: Saturday, April 17, 2021

Saturday, April 17, 2021 Time: The funeral will start at 3 p.m. BST, or 10 a.m. ET. A CBS News Special Report begins at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

The funeral will start at 3 p.m. BST, or 10 a.m. ET. A CBS News Special Report begins at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. Location: St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle

St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Philip, who held the title of Duke of Edinburgh, was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years, the longest-serving consort in British history. He will be interred in the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel.

The funeral procession will begin at 2:40 p.m. BST, or 9:40 p.m. ET. His coffin, flanked by eight pallbearers, will be placed in a modified Land Rover — which Philip helped design — and moved from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel. Members of the armed forces will line the route and fire guns in salute during the procession.

Members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin, although Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Princes William and Harry will not walk side by side. Their cousin, Peter Phillips, will walk between them.

In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, Harry said although he and William had "been through hell together," they were on "different paths."

The Queen will arrive separately.

The funeral will start at 3 p.m. BST, or 10 a.m. ET and will be televised throughout. It will not be a state funeral, but rather a ceremonial royal funeral, similar to what was held for the Queen Mother in 2002 and Princess Diana in 1997.

There will only be 30 attendees at the funeral, as per Britain's COVID-19 restrictions. The funeral's guest list is limited to Queen Elizabeth and Philip's four children, eight grandchildren, their spouses, the late Princess Margaret's children and several members of Philip's Greek and German family.

Queen Elizabeth and Philip's grandson, Prince Harry, arrived in the U.K. on Sunday. His wife Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, is not attending due to medical advice stating she should avoid travel.

Harry, who is isolating in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor, issued a statement lauding his late grandfather as "a man of service, honour and great humour," whom he said was, to him, first and foremost, "grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end."

"He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm — and also because you never knew what he might say next," said Harry, adding: "Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts."