Live Updates: Prince Philip's funeral held at St. George's Chapel on grounds of Windsor Castle

Live Updates: Prince Philip's funeral held at St. George's Chapel on grounds of Windsor Castleget the free app
The funeral for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is being held on Saturday at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will only be 30 people in attendance, limited to close family.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said last week that the funeral "very much reflects the Duke's wishes."
Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99. Married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years, they have four children, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. All of the children and grandchildren, along with some of Philip's Greek and German cousins, will be in attendance.
The funeral procession is beginning at 2:40 p.m. BST, or 9:40 p.m. ET. His coffin, flanked by eight pallbearers, will be placed in a modified Land Rover, which Philip helped design, and moved from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel. Members of the armed forces will line the route and fire guns in salute during the procession.
Members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin, although Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Princes William and Harry will not walk side-by-side. Their cousin, Peter Phillips, will walk between them.
In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, Harry said although he and William had "been through hell together," they were on "different paths."
The Queen will arrive separately.
The funeral is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. BST, or 10 a.m. ET and will be televised throughout. It will not be a state funeral, but rather a ceremonial royal funeral, similar to what was held for the Queen Mother in 2002 and Princess Diana in 1997.
Philip's coffin in Inner Hall ahead of funeral
Prince Philip's coffin has been moved from the royal family's private chapel at Windsor Castle to the castle's Inner Hall ahead of his funeral. Royal officials say the coffin is draped in Philip's personal standard, and topped with his Royal Navy cap and sword and a wreath of flowers.
It was moved by a party of bearers from the Grenadier Guards army regiment and will lie in the hall until the funeral procession begins.
The coffin will be transported on a specially designed Land Rover to St. George's Chapel, where Philip will be laid to rest in the Royal Vault.
Prince Phillip's custom-designed Land Rover hearse will carry him to his funeral
Prince Phillip's coffin will be carried to his funeral in a Land Rover that he helped design.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday it was fitting that the Duke of Edinburgh be taken to his final resting place in a custom-designed Land Rover. "That vehicle's unique and idiosyncratic silhouette reminds the world that he was above all a practical man who could take something very traditional — whether a machine, or indeed, a great national institution — and find a way by his own ingenuity to improve it, to adapt it, for the 20th and the 21st century," Johnson said.
Johnson said the car's custom design included a long wheel base and a "capacious" rear cabin.
The Royal Family has long favored the brand, and photos dating back decades show Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth II riding in Land Rovers during official duties at home and abroad.
At age 97, Prince Phillip got into a rollover car crash while pulling out of a driveway in a Range Rover vehicle, but he was uninjured in the accident.
During a 2016 visit, then-President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama joined Prince Phillip and the Queen for a meal. Prince Phillip drove and Mr. Obama joined him in the front seat.
According to the Buckingham Palace funeral plans, his coffin will be taken from Windsor Castle around 2:40 p.m. in London. Members of the Royal Family will walk behind the coffin in procession and it will be given a Royal Salute before it is placed onto the Land Rover.
The Land Rover will carry the coffin to St. George's chapel, driving along a procession route lined with military representatives.
How to watch Prince Philip's funeral
- What: Funeral of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
- Date: Saturday, April 17, 2021
- Time: The funeral will start at 3 p.m. BST, or 10 a.m. ET. A CBS News Special Report begins at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.
- Location: St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle
- Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
30 people to attend funeral
Buckingham Palace on Thursday released the names of the 30 people who will attend Prince Philip's funeral.
The funeral is limited to Queen Elizabeth and Philip's four children, eight grandchildren, their spouses, the late Princess Margaret's children and several members of Philip's Greek and German family.
The full list of attendees is as follows:
- Queen Elizabeth
- Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall
- Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence
- Prince Andrew
- Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children, Forfar, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor
- Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
- Prince Harry
- Peter Phillips
- Zara and Mike Tindall
- Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
- Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank
- Lady Sarah and her husband, Daniel Chatto
- Earl Snowdon
- Duke of Gloucester
- Duke of Kent
- Princess Alexandra
- Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden
- Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse
- Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
- The Countess Mountbatten of Burma