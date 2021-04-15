Royal Family reveals guest list for Prince Philip's funeral

Buckingham Palace on Thursday released the names of the 30 people who will attend Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday. The number of attendees is limited to 30 due to Britain's COVID-19 restrictions — and even Prime Minister Boris Johnson won't be attending.

The funeral is limited to Queen Elizabeth and Philip's four children, eight grandchildren, their spouses, the late Princess Margaret's children and several members of Philip's Greek and German family.

The full list of attendees is as follows:

Queen Elizabeth

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence

Prince Andrew

Princess Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children, Forfar, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince William

Prince Harry

Peter Phillips

Zara and Mike Tindall

Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Eugenie

Lady Sarah and her husband, Daniel Chatto

Earl Snowdon

Duke of Gloucester

Duke of Kent

Princess Alexandra

Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

Philip, who died on April 9 at the age of 99, was born Prince Philip of Greece, the fifth and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice. His family fled revolutionaries in Greece a year after he was born, and it was reported he was smuggled out of the country in a fruit crate. His older sisters all married German aristocrats, and since he married Queen Elizabeth only two years after the end of World War II, none of his surviving relatives except for his mother attended their wedding.

The funeral procession will begin at 2:40 p.m. BST, or 9:40 p.m. ET. His coffin, flanked by eight military pallbearers, will be placed in a modified Land Rover — which Philip helped design — and moved from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel. Members of the armed forces will line the route and fire guns in salute during the procession.

The following members of the Royal Family will walk in procession behind the coffin: Prince Charles and his sons, Princes William and Harry; Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, and son, Peter Phillips; Prince Andrew; Prince Edward and his son, Forfar, Viscount Sevrin; and Earl Snowden.

Harry, who has been estranged from the Royal Family since he stepped back from royal duties in January 2020, will not be walking next to his brother William. In a bombshell interview he and his wife, Meghan, gave to Oprah Winfrey last month, he said although he and William had "been through hell together" but they were on "different paths." Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, will not be attending the funeral on medical advice not to travel.

The funeral will start at 3 p.m. BST, or 10 a.m. ET and will be televised throughout. It will not be a state funeral, but rather a ceremonial royal funeral, similar to what was held for the Queen Mother in 2002 and Princess Diana in 1997.

The funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor and is expected to last 50 minutes. All attendees will wear masks.

During the service, a small choir of four will sing pieces of music chosen by Philip.