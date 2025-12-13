U.K. police find no evidence former Prince Andrew asked guard to dig up dirt on Virginia Giuffre

British police said Saturday they have found no evidence that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor asked one of his bodyguards to investigate Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

London's Metropolitan Police in October said it was looking into media reports that the former Prince Andrew in 2011 sought information to smear Giuffre by asking a police bodyguard to find out if she had a criminal record. The Mail on Sunday newspaper claimed the then-prince passed Giuffre's date of birth and social security number to his taxpayer-funded bodyguard.

In a statement on Saturday, the force said its assessment "has not revealed any additional evidence of criminal acts or misconduct," and it would not open a criminal investigation.

"The Met remains committed to thoroughly assessing any new information that could assist in this matter," said police Central Specialist Crime Commander Ella Marriott. "To date, we have not received any additional evidence that would support reopening the investigation. In the absence of any further information, we will be taking no further action. Our thoughts will always be with Ms. Giuffre's family and friends following her death."

Giuffre, who died by suicide in April, alleged that in the early 2000s, when she was a teenager, she was caught up in Epstein's sex trafficking ring and exploited by Andrew and other influential men.

King Charles III formally stripped his younger brother of his royal title last month after new details emerged of Andrew's relationship with Epstein and Giuffre's posthumous memoir refocused attention on her allegations. Recently-released photos from Epstein's estate, shared by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, show Andrew and other famous figures.

Mountbatten-Windsor reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre in 2022 after she filed a civil suit against him in New York. While he did not admit wrongdoing, he did acknowledge Giuffre's suffering as a victim of sex trafficking.