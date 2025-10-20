Prince Andrew drops royal titles amid fallout from accuser Virginia Giuffre's memoir Britain's Prince Andrew says he will no longer use his royal titles after new details came to light about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The move follows what royal watchers say was pressure from King Charles and Prince William on Andrew to step back entirely from royal duties amid further allegations emerging from accuser Virginia Giuffre's upcoming posthumous memoir. Prince Andrew denies the allegations but in a statement, he said "continued accusations" "distract from the work of the royal family".