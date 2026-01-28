What is the price of silver today: January 28, 2026?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The price of silver has grown exponentially over the past year. Mario/marrio31/Getty Images

The price of gold has increased so dramatically over the last year — climbing past the $3,000 mark, then the $4,000 per ounce record and now past $5,000 — that investors could be forgiven if they missed out on the remarkable price growth silver has experienced during the same time. But the precious metal has also seen record growth in a relatively short period of time, up more than 200% from where it started in January 2025, for example.

And while there are multiple reasons why the price has surged, many experts agree that the price growth here is unlikely to materially reverse and, instead, is likely to continue largely unabated. That can be a feature for those who have already invested in the metal, and it could be a strong motivator for those who have yet to get started.

Waiting to invest in silver, after all, could not only potentially result in paying more for less of the metal, but it could also lead to being priced out of the space entirely. So, if you can afford to buy in now, it makes sense to do so. To better understand your timing, it helps to know where the price of silver stands right now. So, what is the price of silver per ounce as of January 28, 2026? That's what we'll examine below.

What is the price of silver today?

The price of silver per ounce is $113.77 as of January 28, 2026, according to American Hartford Gold.

For reference, the price of silver for the same amount on January 28, 2025, was just $30.43 — up by about 274% year over year. With industrial demand for the metal strong right now, the need for a hedge against inflation and portfolio diversification prominent (still) and the reality that gold investing is more expensive than ever, many have turned to silver in today's market.

Waiting for the price to decline, however, is a potentially costly mistake that's best avoided. While silver prices can be more volatile than gold prices (one of the key differences between the two metals), over time, the price tends to only rise. That could make today's "high" of $113.77 per ounce tomorrow's low, should current market conditions continue unabated.

How much should you invest in silver now?

It can be tempting to overinvest in silver with the price on a seemingly endless rise, but that's a costly mistake worth circumventing. Silver, like gold, isn't typically an income-producing asset, despite the record growth the metal has endured over the last year.

Instead, it should be used as an income protector and portfolio diversification tool, thanks to its ability to maintain and rise in value, as has been seen recently. Overall, experts typically suggest limiting the precious metal portion of your portfolio (including gold and other metals) to 10%, though that number could be lower depending on your investing timeline, personal goals and budget.

The bottom line

The price of silver as of January 28, 2026, is $113.77 per ounce, leaving the metal near the record highs it has been sitting at in recent days. With the price here growing, but with it still much lower than what gold is currently selling for, this could be the smart time to add a portion of silver to your broader portfolio. Just be sure to understand the pros and cons of the metal and keep your investment limited so as not to block the benefits of other assets like stocks and bonds at the same time.