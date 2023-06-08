We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When purchasing power declines, stocks underperform or another event triggers financial uncertainty, the demand for gold and silver tends to increase. Both precious metals have long been seen as safe-haven assets and reliable stores of value. But should you invest in one or both? Below, we'll break down the key pros and cons of both metals that potential investors should consider.

Gold and silver investing pros and cons to know

Before you get started investing in precious metals make sure to take the following pros and cons into account.

Gold investing pros

What are the key reasons to invest in gold?

: There's no shortage of gold investing Reliable store of value : Gold has maintained its value over a long period and is considered a reliable store of value. You may be able to purchase, hold and then exchange it at a later time for an equal or greater amount.

: Hedge against inflation: The price of gold also tends to increase during inflationary periods, so it can act as a hedge when purchasing power is decreasing

Gold investing cons

Now for a look at the reasons you may want to hold off on investing in gold.

Opportunity cost: Gold and real interest rates have a strong inverse relationship. If you invest in gold during a period when real interest rates are up, you can miss out on higher returns from other assets, such as bonds.

While the Doesn't generate cash flow or dividends: While you can earn returns on gold investments due to price increases, it doesn't pay dividends or interest and doesn't generate cash flow.

While you can earn returns on gold investments due to price increases, it doesn't pay dividends or interest and doesn't generate cash flow. Physical gold requires storage and security: If you opt to buy physical gold, you'll incur transportation, storage and security costs.

So, when should you invest in gold?

"Invest in gold when the economy is uncertain or expected inflation is high," says Danny Ray, the founder of PinnacleQuote Life Insurance Specialists and previous fund manager. He adds, "Avoid it when the economy is strong and other investments are likely to outperform gold."

Silver investing pros

Here are four main pros of investing in silver:

: If you want to invest in silver, you'll have Affordable: Silver is much more affordable than gold, making it more accessible for investors with smaller investment portfolios. The silver price is currently sitting at about $23.50 per oz. while gold is at about $1,950 per oz.

Silver is much more affordable than gold, making it more accessible for investors with smaller investment portfolios. The silver price is currently sitting at about $23.50 per oz. while gold is at about $1,950 per oz. More earning potential: Silver prices have a history of being more volatile than gold prices. With the increased risk comes an opportunity for a greater reward.

Silver prices have a history of being more volatile than gold prices. With the increased risk comes an opportunity for a greater reward. Linked to industrial demand: Unlike gold, silver has many industrial uses which means its price is impacted by industrial demand. As a result, its value can increase when the value of other precious metals is decreasing.

Silver investing cons

Lastly, here's a look at the downsides of silver.

Higher risk: While silver offers the potential for higher returns, its price volatility also presents a greater risk for losses.

While silver offers the potential for higher returns, its price volatility also presents a greater risk for losses. Linked to industrial demand: A lack in silver's industrial demand can work against silver investors. Silver can decrease in value when the values of other precious metals are increasing.

A lack in silver's industrial demand can work against silver investors. Silver can decrease in value when the values of other precious metals are increasing. Not income-generating: Like gold, silver doesn't generate income for investors as other assets do through dividends, interest or cash flow.

Like gold, silver doesn't generate income for investors as other assets do through dividends, interest or cash flow. Physical silver requires storage and security: If you opt for physical silver, you'll again have to cover the costs to transport, store and secure it.

When should you invest in silver?

"Invest in silver during periods of economic growth (industrial demand) or downturns (store of value)," says Ray, "Avoid it when the economy is expected to slow significantly or if you prefer less volatile investments."

The bottom line

While these are commonly-cited pros and cons of investing in gold and silver, it's important to note that there are no guarantees. Whether or not either precious metal is a good investment for your situation will depend on various factors like the amount you invest, the current prices, your risk tolerance, current events and your investment timeline. If you have any questions, a financial advisor can help to further explain the potential risks and benefits.