What is the price of silver today: February 3, 2026?

With the price of gold breaking numerous price records in the past few years, but the reality that an investment worth thousands of dollars may be out of reach for many investors, you could be forgiven for believing that precious metals don't have a role in your portfolio right now. But that would be a mistake. Not only are there still cost-effective ways to invest in gold, but there are also alternative precious metal investments that come with a much lower entry price point.

Silver, for example, has also experienced remarkable price growth over the past year. And it comes with many of the same benefits gold enjoys, at a fraction of the cost. That said, the price of silver has been volatile lately. It broke the $100 per ounce record mark in late January but then plunged in recent days amid market corrections. Before getting started, it helps to know where the price of silver actually sits today, as of February 3, 2026. That's what we'll break down below.

What is the price of silver today?

The price of silver is $89.11 per ounce as of February 3, 2026, according to Priority Gold. That leaves the metal priced at more than double what it was at this point in 2025, but it's also markedly lower than it was over the past week, when it was sitting around $120 per ounce at one point.

Investors looking for a good time to get started with the metal, then, may want to consider acting now. It's important to remember that, accounting for minor drops, over time, the price of silver only rises. In other words, this could be one of the final times to invest in the metal at this price. Any number of factors that drive the price could reappear again, perhaps sooner than expected, resulting in investors getting priced out of the metal altogether. But that won't happen with a strategic and measured investment now.

Where to invest in silver online now

If silver investments feel ubiquitous now, that's because they are. While you can still invest in the metal with your local jeweler or pawnshop, price markups with either could be steep, and you may not be working with an expert on your purchase. But there are online resources worth exploring. Multiple vetted top precious metal companies can help you get started online now. But you can also buy the metal from trusted, big-box retailers like Walmart and Costco, too, both of which offer physical silver options on their websites. Explore all carefully, then, to determine which makes the most sense for your budget, goals, and, ultimately, timeline.

The bottom line

The price of silver as of February 3, 2026, sits at $89.11 per ounce. That's much higher than it was at this time in 2025, but still much lower than it was in recent days. With a strategic approach, then, and with the clear understanding of where and how much of a role silver should play in your broader portfolio, now could be a smart time to take action. Consider speaking with a financial advisor or a precious metals company, who can answer your questions and better help you get set up.