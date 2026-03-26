What is the price of gold today: March 26, 2026?

The price of gold per ounce has dropped by hundreds of dollars this month. alfexe/Getty Images

The price of gold has been rising so fast and consistently for so long that investors could be forgiven for assuming its rise would never end. After all, the price of gold was comfortably under $3,000 per ounce at the start of 2025. However, by the start of 2026, it was over $5,000 for the same amount of metal, with some expecting it to hit the $6,000 milestone mark later in the year. But that's not what has happened.

The price of gold has dropped considerably this month, driven by a variety of factors that were less prevalent in the preceding months. And that could be a good thing for investors who have yet to get started with the yellow metal, as these drops in price, historically, are temporary and typically present themselves right before the next surge.

To better understand the value of acting now, however, it helps to know where the price of gold sits currently, as of March 26, 2026. That's what we'll outline below.

Invest in gold before the price spikes again here.

What is the price of gold today?

The price of gold is $4,428.80 per ounce as of March 26, 2026, according to Priority Gold. That's down from the $4,560.13 it was sitting at on Wednesday and is considerably below the $5,589.38 point it had hit in January, an all-time high. So investors may have an affordable opportunity to get started with gold now. And with physical bullion ubiquitous and available both online and via big box retailers like Costco and Walmart, it's arguably easier than ever to get invested in the metal.

Just understand that these prices represent the cost of the metal in its purest form. Gold that's less than 99% pure may have a different price. And dealer markups can also skew what you may pay, as will the type you ultimately invest in. Consider speaking with a representative from a gold investing company who can better help you navigate this period in the gold market and, more importantly, help you take advantage while gold prices are still lower.

Learn more about investing in gold here now.

How much should you invest in gold now?

With gold's price significantly below where it was just a few weeks ago, it makes sense to get started quickly. But does it make financial sense to overinvest in the metal, too? Not necessarily.

Remember that gold doesn't produce income the way other assets do. Accordingly, it's better represented in your portfolio as an income protector when other assets look shaky. And that role can only be performed well by keeping the metal an integral but limited part of your portfolio, capped at 10% or less, depending on your specific investor profile. This will allow your other assets to perform as intended while still positioning yourself to benefit from gold, particularly when the price inevitably rises again.

The bottom line

The price of gold is $4,428.80 per ounce as of March 26, 2026, much lower than it was in January but still much higher than it was at a similar point in 2025. Review your options carefully, then, before getting started, but don't wait too long to get invested either. This affordability window could close at any point, perhaps even sooner than anticipated, should market conditions abruptly change again. Consider speaking with a financial advisor or gold investing company representative who can help you find a secure home in your portfolio for the precious metal right now.