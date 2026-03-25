What is the price of gold today: March 25, 2026?

The price of gold has declined in recent weeks, creating new, more affordable opportunities for investors. FRAME STUDIO/Getty Images

A gold investment is famous for functioning as many things – a hedge against inflation, a portfolio diversification and a tangible asset that can be held in the palm of your hand. Still, exponential price growth typically wasn't one of those features. Until recent years, that is. The price of gold more than doubled from the approximate $2,600 per ounce range it sat near in early 2025 to the more than $5,200 price gold was sold for at the start of March, making it one of the top investments to pursue for both veterans and beginners new to the precious metals market.

That said, gold prices change throughout the day, each day. And there have been a lot of changes in recent weeks, with geopolitical tensions rising and new reports showing unemployment increasing and progress toward lowering inflation stalling. Against this unique backdrop, it helps investors to know where the price of gold stands right now, as of March 25, 2026. Below, we'll detail what they need to know to better inform their next steps.

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What is the price of gold today?

The price of gold per ounce is $4,560.13 as of March 25, 2026, according to Priority Gold. That offers a much more affordable entry price point for investors compared to what they would have secured earlier this year.

On January 28, for example, the price of the metal sat at $5,414.49 for the same amount. That marks an $854.36 drop in less than two months. Put another way: The price of gold is down almost 16% right now. That said, this can change, perhaps even quicker than anticipated, as the historic performance of gold tends to only rise, minus temporary dips in the price.

Remember, too, that it was just last March when gold first broke the $3,000 per ounce record, so waiting for prices to decline any further could be a mistake. Instead, if you can afford to get started now, even if it requires a more creative approach, it could be worth doing so.

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How to affordably invest in gold now

Purchasing a one-ounce portion of physical gold is an easy way to get invested, but it isn't necessarily practical, and it's certainly not affordable for many investors right now. Fortunately, there are still ways to add gold to your portfolio, and secure the benefits it provides, without having to pay today's price of $4,560 per ounce – or anything close to it.

Fractional gold bars and coins, for example, allow you to get started by paying just a portion of today's price. This allows you to get invested right now while building up your holdings over time. You may not have a full ounce right away, but you'll at least be able to get started. And with gold ubiquitous right now, it's arguably easier than ever to purchase a portion of gold.

You can also take a dollar cost averaging approach, in which you invest set, smaller amounts of money into the metal consistently, regardless of where the price sits at that point. So, you may invest $250 into the metal this March, another $250 in April and so on, building up your holdings throughout the year. This could take time, especially if the price surges again, but it will pay off in the long run.

No matter how you affordably invest now, however, be sure to keep gold limited in your portfolio. Many experts recommend capping it at 10%, but, depending on your investor profile, that may be a bit lower. The goal here is to protect your investments with an asset that holds its value and rises over time – not push out other, income-producing assets like stocks, bonds or real estate at the same time.

The bottom line

The price of gold is $4,560.13 per ounce as of March 25, 2026. That's down significantly from where it sat in the opening months of 2026, but still exponentially higher than it had been in recent years. By approaching this drop in price strategically, however, investors can still get affordably invested now and, more importantly, benefit from the features gold offers long into the future. Consider reaching out to a representative from one of the top gold IRA companies, who can better help you find a smart role for gold in your portfolio now, before the price rises out of reach.