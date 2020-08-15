Watch live: President Trump holds press conference

President Trump is holding a press conference on Saturday evening amid continued controversy over operational changes at the U.S. Postal Service that led to delays and concerns about the November election.

The internal watchdog for the U.S. Postal Service has launched an investigation into recent changes made at post offices across the country by the new postmaster general, who is a Trump appointee. Democrats say the changes at post officers are part of a concerted effort to sabotage the 2020 election.

How to watch President Trump's press conference:

What: President Trump holds a press conference

President Trump holds a press conference Date: Saturday, August 15, 2020

Saturday, August 15, 2020 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

White House, Washington, D.C. Online Stream: On CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device.



The Postal Service has sent letters to states warning that their mail-in ballots may not be counted in time because their provisions for voting by mail "are incongruous" with post office delivery standards. Letters that indicated concerns about on-time ballots have been sent to 41 states.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Congress and the White House are locked in a stalemate over a coronavirus relief bill, with the Postal Service hanging in the balance. A bipartisan group of senators have proposed providing an additional $25 billion to the agency, which faces a financial crisis exacerbated by the pandemic.

While Mr. Trump had indicated he would not support a financial bailout for the Postal Service, he said Friday he would support it "if they (Democrats) gave us what we want" – that is, a payroll tax cut and more loans for small businesses.