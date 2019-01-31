Trump signs executive order on manufacturing - live updates

President Trump is meeting with American manufacturers and signing an executive order on manufacturing at the White House Thursday, an event that follows devastating news regarding Foxconn. Mr. Trump, who pledged to bring back manufacturing jobs and personally helped break ground on the planned $10 billion Foxconn plant in Wisconsin, has yet to personally weigh in on Foxconn's announcement this week that the campus will be a research hub instead of a blue-collar manufacturing center.

Foxconn, a major supplier of electronics for Apple, said it still plans to create 13,000 new jobs, but they won't be the manufacturing jobs the president has touted. Mr. Trump and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker promoted the facility as evidence that they were helping bring back manufacturing to middle America and the U.S.

The executive order the president is signing directs the head of each department and agency to administer a new program to encourage the recipients of new federal awards to use iron, aluminum, steel, cement and other manufactured products from the U.S. as much as possible, according to the White House.