Intelligence chiefs provide updates on worldwide threats -- live updates

The nation's top intelligence heads, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, are set to provide lawmakers with an update on worldwide security threats currently facing the United States. The chiefs will testify on Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the panel's first public hearing of the new year.

Pressure to better safeguard U.S. election systems prior to the midterm elections was a large focus for the nation's intelligence community this past year. But in September, Wray told "CBS This Morning"'s Norah O'Donnell that Chinese economic espionage is considered a "top priority" for the agency.

The latest testimony also comes as the Justice Department unveiled criminal charges against Huawei Technologies Co., accusing China's largest telecommunications company of stealing trade secrets, committing wire fraud, breaking confidentiality agreements and violating sanctions against Iran.

Highlights from Tuesday's hearing:

China

According to DNI Coats' threat assessment, "China and Russia are more aligned than at any point since the mid-1950s" and the relationship is "likely to strengthen in the coming year as some of their interests and threat perceptions converge, particularly regarding perceived U.S. unilateralism and interventionism and Western promotion of democratic values and human rights."

Coats says China and Russia "seek to expand their global influence" to areas like the middle east

China's long term strategy is to achieve "global superiority" and to diminish U.S. influence while shaping international views. China's pursuit of intellectual property "remains a significant threat to the U.S. government and the private sector" according to Coats

Russia

Coats says that the Kremlin is "stepping up" its campaign to divide Western institutions and expect to wage information warfare against democracies, including hte use of social media in an effort to continue to divide Western societies.

North Korea