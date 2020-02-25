Live from the Charleston Gaillard Center before the CBS News Democratic debate

Seven Democratic candidates for president will take the stage for Tuesday's debate in Charleston, South Carolina, to be hosted by CBS News. It's the last debate before Saturday's crucial South Carolina primary — and before voters in 16 states and territories go to the polls on Super Tuesday, March 3.

"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell and "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King will moderate the debate, joined in questioning by "Face the Nation" moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker.

The debate begins at 8 p.m. ET. Before the main event gets underway, there will be an hour-long pre-show for attendees at the Charleston Gaillard Center.

You can watch the pre-show live in the video player above from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

The pre-show will feature:

The Mother Emanuel Choir

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg

Congressman Jim Clyburn

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson

Congressional Black Caucus Institute executive director Vanessa Griddine-Jones

CBS News president Susan Zirinsky

CBS News Washington bureau chief Chris Isham

South Carolina Democratic Party chair Trav Robertson

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez

Watch the debate from 8 p.m. to 10:15 p.m. ET on CBS stations or live-stream it on CBSN, CBS All Access, or FuboTV (get a free trial). Coverage will continue from the spin room at 10:15 p.m. ET.

CBS News is co-hosting the debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that aims to educate today's voters and train tomorrow's leaders. Twitter is a debate partner.

Download the free CBS News app for complete coverage of the 2020 presidential race.



