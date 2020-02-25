Highlights from Bernie Sanders' 60 Minutes interview

Sanders calls Donald Trump a liar and explains democratic socialism
Sanders says "the president of the United States is a pathological liar," and points to President Trump's tax breaks to explain his political philosophy.
Sanders defends 1980s comments about Fidel Castro
Sanders tells Anderson Cooper, "He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?"
Sanders says his childhood shaped his political views
Sanders guardedly tells Cooper how his mom getting sick when he was a teenager informs his views on Medicare for All.
Sanders responds to Democratic opponents' criticisms
Sanders says charges by Democratic rivals Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar that he hasn't accomplished anything in the Senate are, "dead wrong."
How much will Sanders' plans cost?
Cooper asks Sanders how he'll pay for the ambitious new government programs he's proposed.
Sanders proposes universal childcare plan
Sanders said he wants to provide free childcare and pre-kindergarten for all kids up to age four.