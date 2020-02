Rivals attack Bernie Sanders in debate Seven democratic presidential hopefuls took the stage Tuesday night in a fiery debate in Charleston, South Carolina. The showdown, hosted by CBS News, marked the final confrontation ahead of the state's primary and next week's Super Tuesday. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe recaps the night's biggest moments and CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined Vladimir Duthiers to break it all down.