Powerball winning numbers announced for $384 million jackpot

The winning numbers drawn for Saturday's Powerball jackpot are 28, 36, 41, 51, and 58 and the Powerball number is 24. The jackpot is an estimated $384 million.

There is a one-time cash option of $242.9 million.

Tickets cost $2. Sales time cut-offs vary by state but are usually one to two hours before the drawing.

There was no winner in Friday's Mega Millions drawing, bringing the jackpot for the first drawing of 2018 to $343 million. Mega Millions' next drawing will be Tuesday.

The odds of winning one of the jackpots is roughly one in 259 million for Mega Millions and one in 292 million for Powerball. And the chances of winning both, for those of you thinking really big? Roughly one in 75 quadrillion -- that's 15 zeros -- according to data scientists at Allstate.

To understand how unlikely those odds are, it's worth comparing them to the probability of other unlikely events. Americans are much more likely to get struck by lightning (odds of one in 13,500) or to die in a car accident (one in 645).

While the old lottery campaign "You've got to be in it to win it" holds true, the real value in buying a ticket may simply be to enjoy the dream of winning.