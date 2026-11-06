Pope Leo says he voted in U.S. election because he's "proud to be an American"

Pope Leo XIV, who became the first sitting pontiff to vote in a U.S. election, said Friday he is "proud to be an American and to exercise my right" to vote.

His remarks, made to reporters en route to Latin America for a 12-day trip, come after the Vatican confirmed the U.S.-born pontiff had voted via mail-in ballot in his native Chicago. He declined to comment on the outcome of the midterm elections, which gave control of Congress to the Democrats in a repudiation of President Trump. Instead, he pointed to the statement released by the Vatican last week that cited his longstanding belief in civic participation.

The pope, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, "has exercised his right to vote as a United States citizen, whenever he was eligible to do so," the Holy See press office said in an Oct. 30 statement.

"The Holy Father expresses his belief in the right and the duty of citizens to participate in democratic processes," the Vatican said in a statement.

Pope Leo XIV meets with the media on the papal flight from Rome to Montevideo, starting his Apostolic Journey to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru on Nov. 6, 2026, in Rome, Italy. Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images

The pope has a long history of civic engagement in the U.S., the Vatican said, confirming that during his nearly two decades as a missionary and then bishop in Peru, Leo voted whenever he was eligible. He holds U.S. and Peruvian citizenship.

The Associated Press reported Leo, as Robert Prevost, previously voted in five primary elections since 2000 — on the Democratic ballots in 2008 and 2019 and Republican ballots in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Pope Leo XIV meets with reporters on the papal flight from Rome to Montevideo for his Apostolic Journey to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru on Nov. 6, 2026. Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images

Leo said Friday that he hadn't been able to vote in Peru's recent election since absentee ballots "aren't possible."

"But I would have done it. It's a good thing," he said, according to the AP.

U.S. federal law allows American citizens, even those who work for foreign governments, to retain their citizenship.

The 71-year-old pope is on a three-nation, 12-day tour just three weeks after he underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his right lung. He was cleared to travel on Oct. 26 — two weeks after his surgery.

"I am very happy to be here myself. I know some people were doubtful about this trip taking place," Leo told reporters when he greeted them in the back of the plane. "I confess that from the first day, I had no doubt. I was convinced that this trip had to go forward and very happy to say, praise the Lord and thanks to wonderful medical assistance, I am here today, I think, in fairly good shape."

He acknowledged, though, that he hadn't had a chance to play tennis yet.

"Not yet, but I will," he said.

On Oct. 13, doctors removed the lower lobe of Leo's right lung after discovering a malignant tumor. The cancer, identified as a lung adenocarcinoma, was discovered accidentally during a routine abdominal examination, his doctors said. The operation was successful, without complications, and Leo was discharged from the hospital on Oct. 17.

"Early detection is obviously the best way to go, and so regular checkups are a blessing," Leo said, crediting his recovery to "trusting God, good doctors, good surgeons, and overall I think a healthy lifestyle."