Pope Leo cleared to make his trip to South America after successful lung cancer surgery

Only two weeks after undergoing surgery for lung cancer, Pope Leo XIV has been given the medical green light to embark on an ambitious 12-day tour of South America next month.

"Based on his current clinical status, as well as the instrumental and laboratory tests performed, there are no contraindications that would prevent him from undertaking his upcoming apostolic journey to Latin America as planned," the Vatican said in a statement on Monday. "The Pope is following medical recommendations with great care and diligence, and with a deep determination to continue serving the Church."

The trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, set for Nov. 6 to 17, is particularly grueling. The 71-year-old pontiff plans to travel to 10 cities, board 14 flights, and attend many public appearances and religious ceremonies.

The Vatican also confirmed that the trip would proceed "according to the program previously published," which means that a visit to the Peruvian city of Cuzco, Peru, situated at more than 11,000 feet above sea level, remains on the schedule. The thinner air there could pose difficulties for someone recovering from lung surgery.

Pope Leo XIV addresses the crowd from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St.Peter's Square during his Sunday Angelus prayer at the Vatican on Oct. 25, 2026. Alberto PIZZOLI /AFP via Getty Images

Doubts about the pope's ability to undergo the South American trip surfaced again last week, when, on the advice of his doctors, Leo canceled a visit by helicopter to Assisi for an international peace gathering to take place Tuesday. Doctors said they advised him to do so preventively, because of the unpressurized air on the helicopter journey.

The upcoming journey carries particular personal significance for the first American-born pope, who spent more than two decades working as a missionary and bishop in Peru.

"I am looking forward to returning to the continent where I've experienced so many moments of my life," he said in a statement Monday. "May this journey be an occasion for us to open our hearts to one another, strengthen our communion as brothers and sisters, and renew our commitment to proclaiming the Gospel with joy."

Leo was operated on Oct. 13, when doctors removed the lower lobe of his right lung after discovering a malignant tumor. The cancer, identified as a lung adenocarcinoma, was discovered accidentally during a routine abdominal examination, his doctors said. The operation was successful, without complications, and Leo was discharged from the hospital on Oct. 17.

Since leaving the hospital, Leo has gradually resumed his public duties, including his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square and meetings with visiting church leaders.