Pope Leo won't need further treatment after lung cancer surgery, doctors say

Pope Leo XIV will not need any further treatment after having lung cancer surgery, his doctors said in a statement Wednesday.

Test results confirmed that the pope's cancer was localized, Dr. Luigi Carbone, the pope's physician, and Dr. Stefano Margaritora, his surgeon, said in a statement.

"A subsequent oncological evaluation has confirmed that no further therapy is required," the doctors said.

Leo's cancer diagnosis was revealed last week after he was admitted to a Rome hospital for what was initially described as a surgery to remove a lung nodule. The pontiff was diagnosed with the common cancer of lung adenocarcinoma.

Pope Leo XIV waves to the faithful during his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on Oct. 21, 2026. Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

On Saturday, four days after his surgery, the pope left the hospital and was greeted by a large crowd cheering for him. He delivered his traditional Sunday noon prayer at the Vatican, thanking the faithful for their prayers and the hospital staff for their care.

"This experience has made me feel particularly close to all those who are living with illness or infirmity," Leo said. "Now that I have overcome this delicate phase, as you know, I will gradually resume my activities, always with God's help and your prayers."

Leo is continuing his recovery at the Vatican and is expected to travel to South America in early November, the Vatican said.