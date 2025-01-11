Biden awards Pope Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction

President Biden honored Pope Francis with the Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction, the highest civilian award given by the president, on Saturday, saying the pontiff was a "light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world."

Mr. Biden was scheduled to travel to Rome this weekend and present the medal to Francis in person, but he canceled what would have been his final overseas trip as president so he could monitor the wildfires in California.

The White House said Biden bestowed the award to the pope during a phone call in which they also discussed efforts to promote peace and alleviate suffering around the world.

President Joe Biden, left, meets with Pope Francis in Savelletri, Puglia, Italy, June 14, 2024. Kevin Lamarque / AP

It's the only time Mr. Biden has presented the honor with distinction during his presidency. Mr. Biden himself is a recipient of the award with distinction, recognized when he was vice president by then-President Barack Obama in a surprise ceremony eight years ago. That was the only time in Obama's two terms when he awarded that version of the medal.

Pope Francis, your humility and your grace are beyond words, and your love for all is unparalleled.



As the People's Pope, you are a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world.



The citation for the pope says "his mission of serving the poor has never ceased. A loving pastor, he joyfully answers children's questions about God. A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet. A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths."

Francis expressed his sadness on Saturday over the ongoing wildfires in and around Los Angeles.

"Saddened by the loss of life and the widespread destruction caused by the fires near Los Angeles," Francis expressed his "spiritual closeness" with the victims, Vatican No. 2, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said in a telegram.

"He likewise prays for the relief efforts of the emergency services personnel and imparts his blessing to all as a pledge of consolation and strength in the Lord," Parolin said.

Mr. Biden is preparing to leave office on Jan. 20 and has doled out honors to prominent individuals, including supporters and allies, in recent weeks.