President Biden meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican as domestic agenda hangs in the balance

Rome — Pope Francis met with President Joe Biden at the Vatican Friday, the first meeting between the heads of state since Mr. Biden entered the Oval Office. At the meeting, the two were expected to focus on the issue of climate change, two days before the president travels to Glasgow to attend the COP26 United Nations summit on the topic.

"The engagement between the two was very warm when the delegation arrived in the room. There was laughter and clear rapport between President Biden and Pope Francis," a White House official said.

Pope Francis meets U.S. President Joe Biden at the Vatican, October 29, 2021. VATICAN MEDIA

But there were questions about how the issue of abortion would be handled. As the first Catholic president since John F. Kennedy, Mr. Biden has been under pressure from conservative bishops in the U.S. over his support for abortion rights, which they argue disqualifies him from receiving communion.

Last month, Pope Francis was asked his thoughts on the controversy on a return flight to Rome from Slovakia. He said: "Abortion is murder. Abortion, without hinting: whoever performs an abortion kills," but added that he'd never deny communion to anyone in his life as a pastor, because "communion is not a prize for the perfect."

Mr. Biden, in Rome for this weekend's G20 summit, has met Francis three times previously, before he was president.

The two share a deep spiritual and personal bond: Francis comforted his family after Mr. Biden's son Beau died in 2015, and held a private meeting with Mr. Biden on cancer research. Francis' portrait is displayed prominently in the White House.

Like Francis, Mr. Biden stepped into a position of leadership later in life — the president is 78, and the pope is 84.

Mr. Biden arrived in Rome later than expected, held back in Washington as he tried to unite his party behind revamped domestic policy agenda that aims to expand the nation's social safety net and combat climate change.

Democratic leaders have spent weeks haggling with their colleagues over the size and scope of the package, which has been whittled down from a $3.5 trillion price tag to $1.75 trillion over a decade.

Mr. Biden's timely meeting with the pope, given their shared views on climate change, was welcomed by the president's administration during the political impasse.

"There is a great deal of agreement and overlap with the President and Pope Francis on a range of issues: poverty, combating the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters ahead of the meeting. "These are all hugely important, impactful issues that will be the centerpiece of what their discussion is when they meet."

That agreement could be seen on the faces of Mr. Biden and Francis after exiting their meeting. In stark contrast, the photo from Francis' 2017 meeting with then-President Donald Trump told a different story. While the Vatican is loath to weigh in directly on any nation's politics, Francis' own views were often opposed to those of the Trump administration, especially on migration, with the pontiff favoring a much more open policy.