Police respond to "active shooter situation" at YouTube's California headquarters -- live updates

Police are responding to an active shooter situation at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California. Employees evacuated the building and police are warning people to avoid the area.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tells CBS News it is treating the situation as an "active shooter incident" but declined to provide more details.

Several employees tweeted they heard gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Vadim Lavrusik said he barricaded himself and others inside a room before they were able to escape safely.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.