Police respond to "active shooter situation" at YouTube's California headquarters -- live updates

Police are responding to an active shooter situation at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California. Employees evacuated the building and police are warning people to avoid the area.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tells CBS News it is treating the situation as an "active shooter incident" but declined to provide more details.
Several employees tweeted they heard gunfire Tuesday afternoon. Vadim Lavrusik said he barricaded himself and others inside a room before they were able to escape safely.
This is a developing story and will be updated.