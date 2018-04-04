YouTube shooting: Officials give update on attack at San Bruno, California headquarters -- live updates

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- Officials were giving an update Wednesday following the shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California, on Tuesday.

San Bruno police identified the suspect late Tuesday as Nasim Najafi Aghdam, 39. She was found dead at the scene from what authorities believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said three people were transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds.

His department said it is working to identify a motive for the shooting. In several videos posted to the platform, Aghdam accused YouTube of censoring her and expressed anger to the company. Aghdam told family members she thought YouTube was "ruining her life," reports CBS Los Angeles.

Earlier reports indicated the suspect may have known one of the victims, but police said late Tuesday that "at this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted."

San Bruno police confirmed Wednesday they found no links between Aghdam and any of the victims.

Police say they received reports of gunshots and arrived two minutes after receiving the first call. One gunshot victim was found on the campus and two were found at adjacent businesses.

The suspect went to a gun range Tuesday prior to going to YouTube, police said Wednesday. She is believed to have accessed the building by a parking garage after parking her car at an adjacent business. Police are still working to determine the level of security in the location where she entered the campus.

Officials are serving search warrants at two houses in southern California associated with her.

Police say the motive appears to be that the suspect was upset with the "policies and practices" of YouTube, but they are continuing to investigate. Aghdam legally purchased and owned the weapon with which she opened fire, according to police.

San Bruno is "no stranger to a crisis," said the mayor Rico Medina, and praised first responders who "ran into an active shooting situation as it occurred."

"No one goes to work thinking this is what will happen to them around their meal time, but it did," Medina said.