Details about YouTube's HQ in San Bruno where shooting took place

Authorities in Northern California are at the scene of a reported shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno. There have been multiple 911 calls to say there was a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Police and fire officials have responded, along with officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Local television video footage showed officers patting down people outside of a building and police vehicles have surrounded the area.

Google, the parent company of the video sharing platform YouTube, issued a statement saying they are "coordinating with authorities."

Where is San Bruno?

San Bruno is located in northern California, about 12 miles south of downtown San Francisco in San Mateo County. YouTube's headquarters is at 901 Cherry Avenue, directly west of San Francisco International Airport (SFO). It encompasses about 200,000 square feet, and YouTube leases the building from Gap, Inc., according to a 2017 article in the San Francisco Business Times (SFBT).

According to Google, there are more than 1,100 employees at the office. YouTube is San Bruno's largest employer, with a variety of people dedicated engineering and sales, according to Google.

Google and YouTube occupy more than 1 million square feet of office space across several buildings in the 90-acre area, according to the SFBT. Google paid $88 million for two nearby buildings in 2016, and YouTube said in 2017 it planned to add more than 400,000 more square feet of office space in the coming years to accommodate its growth.

The campus includes a number of amenities, including a basketball court, outdoor eating areas and a lap pool, according to Google.